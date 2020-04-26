SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa neighborhood argument that erupted in gunfire ended early Sunday morning with SWAT officers taking a suspect into custody after an hours long standoff, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said officers were dispatched at 12:35 a.m. to the 1200 block of Ripley St. regarding gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party and determined he was the victim. The victim told officers he heard an escalating verbal disturbance inside of a nearby residence. He went to the residence carrying a bat with him. He knocked and told the residents he would call the police if they did not stop arguing.

A resident in the home — 27-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jacob Lockhart — opened the door, carrying a firearm. Lockhart allegedly threatened to shoot the victim if he came to his residence again.

As the neighbor walked away, he told police that Lockhart fired multiple rounds. He was not struck.

Patrol officers responded to the area, set up a perimeter and safely evacuated surrounding residences. Santa Rosa SWAT and hostage negotiators were also called to the scene.

After several hours, negotiators were able to make contact with Lockhart. At approximately 5:00 a.m., Lockhart exited the residence and was detained without incident.

During the warrant search of the home, detectives located two firearms, one of which was believed to be the gun used in the incident. The other was an illegal assault rifle.

Lockhart was taken to county jail and booked negligent discharge of a firearm, terrorist threats and possession of an assault weapon. He was also booked for a no-bail warrant out of Sacramento County for driving under the influence.

The investigation was on-going. Investigators asked anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call our Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.