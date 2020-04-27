Comments
MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – Firefighters and police officers helped evacuate children and elderly residents from a 3-alarm fire in Millbrae, on Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m., at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Hemlock Avenue.
A deputy who helped a woman and her children escape the blaze was later hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
The Red Cross was helping residents displaced by the fire find temporary housing.
Meanwhile, the fire is still under investigation.
