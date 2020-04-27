



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Marin Couple Bake Goodies For Homebound Seniors

BOLINAS — Each morning for the past month, psychologist Richard Heckler and his partner, Karen, head straight into Heckler’s colorful, hand-painted Bolinas kitchen. They grab some flour, sourdough starter and yeast and begin their day of baking for the seniors in their hometown. “Richard, my partner in crime, and I were talking about who we could give [our bread] to … we decided to use Nextdoor to see if there was interest because there’s a large number of seniors in Bolinas,” Karen said. “We thought, ‘What if we could bake bread every day and see if somebody wants some?'” Read More

Bay Area Businessman Uses Office Supplies to Build Face Shields for Frontline Workers

EL CERRITO — A Bay Area business owner has gone from selling Tesla air fresheners to producing face shields — made using office supplies — for frontline workers. “It’s been wild, I wasn’t expecting this much demand,” said Scent Wedge founder Arash Malek. The Orinda resident began producing his face shield 23 days ago, and said he’s already received about 200 requests for a total of 6,000 shields from coast to coast. Read More

Coronavirus Headlines

Santa Clara Toll Reaches 100 Victims; 6 Flu Deaths Reclassified As COVID-19 Fatalities

SANTA CLARA — The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak grew to 100 in Santa Clara County over the weekend including six individuals who were previously ruled to have been flu victims but on re-examination by the medical examiner were found to be infected with the coronavirus. Over the last week, the medical examiner has reclassified nine deaths in the county from flu victims to coronavirus deaths including 57-year-old Patricia Dowd, who passed away on Feb. 6 and maybe the first victim to die of the illness in the United States. Two other deaths on February 17th and March 6th were of elderly men. On Friday, the medical examiner sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors informing them of the six new reclassifications. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Some States Begin Re-Opening; Will California Begin To Loosen Restrictions?

SAN FRANCISCO — More states will loosen coronavirus-related restrictions this week after weekend re-openings in states like Georgia and Oklahoma. But what’s in store for Californians? In his last news conference addressing this topic, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated most of the six conditions he set before the state can consider re-opening have still not been met. This comes as states like even New York, are starting to open up. From Texas to even beach towns in Southern California. In Colorado retail businesses can open with curbside pickup and elective medical procedures can resume. Read More

Pandemic Linger Impact May Forever Change The Travel Industry

SAN FRANCISCO — The airline industry has gotten a $50 billion lifeline from the federal government, but even after the virus is contained, the pandemic will forever change airlines and the way we travel. At San Francisco International Airport, you can look far and wide, and you’re lucky to spot a single passenger. “It’s more than surreal, it’s eerie,” said SFO worker Morris Jackson. Read More

Officials Moving Forward With Plan To House COVID-19 Victims In Sonoma State Dorm

ROHNERT PARK — Officials were moving forward with plans to use parts of the Sonoma State University campus to meet public health needs during the coronavirus emergency with an initial group of people set to be placed in a dormitory this week. The agreement between the county and the university, originally announced three weeks ago, “will provide a secure facility for people who are COVID positive or have tests pending, and a place for individuals experiencing homelessness who are highly vulnerable and are unable to shelter in place,” according to a news release from the City of Rohnert Park. Read More

Hawaii’s Governor Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until May 31

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige has extended Hawaii’s state-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31. “This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” Ige said in a statement. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.” Ige also announced that elective surgeries may now take place and beaches will be open for exercise. Read More

Sausalito Officials Close Parking Lots, Pledge a Crackdown on Lockdown Violators

SAUSALITO — Sausalito is a favorite spot for weekend visitors. But, during the coronavirus outbreak, if you don’t live there or have official business there the city says you’re not welcome. During normal times the town is packed on sunny weekends and even during the shelter-in-place it has been a popular place to visit. “That’s the luxury of living in Marin, man,” said Maximilian Johnson, enjoying the sunshine on Sunday. “You gotta enjoy it while you can, you know what I mean?” he said with a laugh. Read More

California Child Care Professionals Harness Tech to Maintain Health and Education Home Visits

OAKLAND — The stay-at-home order has upended some of California’s most crucial educational and health services for infants and toddlers — home visits and early intervention services — at a time when families may need them the most. Home-visiting programs send nurses, social workers and other trained professionals to the homes of low-income parents to give health and early education advice. They also help children meet milestones, like crawling, picking up objects, speaking their first words and playing. Speech therapists and others also conduct home visits to do early intervention with children who have developmental delays. Read More

Vallejo Planning Commissioner Tosses Cat During Zoom Meeting; Later Resigns

VALLEJO — A planning commissioner in Vallejo has resigned after throwing his pet cat and apparently drinking a beer during a Zoom meeting between city officials that was made public. During an April 20 teleconference of the city’s planning commission, Chris Platzer announced, “I’d like to introduce my cat,” then picked up his pet, held it up to the camera and suddenly tossed the animal off-screen. Platzer was also seen sipping from a green bottle during the meeting. After the conference ended he could be heard making derogatory remarks. “I’m going to call bull— on you little b—s,” according to the original commission meeting video released by the city. Read More

Coronavirus Antibody Controversy

UCSF Performs Its 1st COVID-19 ‘Liquid Gold’ Convalescent Plasma Transfusion

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been described as “liquid gold” by some. Convalescent plasma given by COVID-19 survivors could help those in danger of losing their own battles with the virus. The first hour-long procedure happened at UCSF Medical Center Thursday night. It’s what this kind of transfusion could do in the future that has some medical experts hopeful in the fight against COVID-19. The transfer of Convalescent Plasma, from a person who has recovered from a disease to a patient battling it has been done before. Read More

No Evidence That Antibodies Protect From Future COVID-19 Infection

SAN FRANCISCO — In a newly published scientific brief, the World Health Organization said that there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from getting a second infection. Previously, some governments have suggested that the presence of antibodies could serve as an immunity passport or risk-free certificate that would allow people to return to work or travel. “WHO is reminding us and if we need reminding, that it’s premature to state that the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 offer protection, that may be true, it may not be true,” said UC Berkeley Professor of Epidemiology Art Reingold. Read More