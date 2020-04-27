



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The public health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders this week, largely keeping in place current restrictions in place and extending them through the end May.

The new order will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities. Details of the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order.

Shelter-in-place orders were set to expire on May 3, 2020. In a joint press release from the health officers for the seven jurisdictions, they cited the collective sacrifice of more than seven million citizens as having made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, ensuring hospitals were not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives.

“At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together. Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases,” said the health officers in a prepared statement.

The health officers plan to release a set of broad indicators to track progress in the COVID-19 response, in alignment with the framework being used by the State of California and announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week.

“Future easing of restrictions requires that each jurisdiction and various sectors continue to rapidly build critical infrastructure and systems to respond to and control the spread of coronavirus infections and to ensure the health care system’s ability to meet demand,” the joint statement said.

