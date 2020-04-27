SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials have announced two new confirmed coronavirus cases among staff and residents at San Francisco’s sprawling Laguna Honda senior care facility.

According to the San Francisco health officials, there was a new case reported among the staff members and also one additional resident. The new cases were the first reported since April 7 and elevated the number of cases to 16 among the staff and five residents in the outbreak that was first reported in early March.

“Laguna Honda Hospital remains a top priority in the city’s response,” the city said in a release early in the outbreak. “Among the first orders issued by the city’s health officer was one purposefully and carefully designed to protect the institution, its residents and staff. Visitor access was restricted there on March 6.”

As of the weekend, San Francisco overall had 1,408 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths related to the virus.

On Friday, officials also updated three other outbreaks within the city.

There had been a second positive case of COVID-19 at the Division Circle Navigation Center, three weeks after the first positive test.

“Thorough and immediate contact investigation following the first case allowed for comprehensive preventive measures at the site, including targeted testing and deep cleaning,” officials said.

On April 13, public health officials confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in a resident at Casa Quezada, a permanent supportive housing building with 71 residents. As of April 24, of the 71 residents and staff, 24 had tested positive (22 residents and two staff).

“Everyone affected has moved to or been offered alternative places to stay, such as isolation and quarantine hotels, depending on their condition and needs,” officials said.

On April 5, two residents at MSC South shelter were confirmed as COVID-19 positive. Health officials began conducting contact investigations and testing all MSC South shelter guests and staff. City housing officials, meanwhile, began moving residents out.

As of April 24, 96 residents and 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. All MSC South residents have been moved to hotels, isolation, quarantine, or shelter-in-place sites depending on their needs. Staff who have tested positive have been offered isolation hotel rooms if they do not have a safe alternative in their own homes.