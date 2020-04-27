SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was shot in the leg while walking to a corner store in San Francisco’s Mission District on Saturday night, police said.
The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. in the area of 26th and Folsom streets.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.
The male suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested as of Monday. Police are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to call their anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.