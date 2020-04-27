PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Police in Pacifica are using the fourth anniversary of an attempted murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-boyfriend to try and generate leads in the case.

On the morning of April 27, 2016 officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard and found a 25-year-old pregnant woman had been shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Colindres, formerly a resident of Brisbane.

Colindres had allegedly tried to kidnap the victim before shooting her, police said. Miraculously, both the woman and her unborn child survived the attack.

Colindres, now 30 years old, is described as 5-foot-5-inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Pacifica Police said Colindres knows he is wanted and may have altered his appearance.

Police have been working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to find Colindres, who has family in the Brisbane area, as well as parts of the Central Valley in Calaveras and San Joaquin counties. Colindres, who has been featured on the Northern California’s Most Wanted website, is reported to frequent the Las Vegas area.

Colindres is considered armed and dangerous; if he is seen immediately call 9-1-1.

Authorities are offering $10,000 reward in the case and anyone with information regarding the Colindres’ whereabouts was asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 1-800-336-0102 or the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information may be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444.