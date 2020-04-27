



(KPIX 5) — A Bay Area-based social media and t-shirt campaign is helping to empower Asian-Americans amid rising discrimination and violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization called Phenomenal Woman raises awareness for various social causes, and its “Phenomenally Asian” merchandise campaign has gained popularity as reports of racism and anti-Asian attacks continue to surge.

Supporters, which include Asian-American celebrities, have been posting photos of themselves in the shirts to celebrate Asian pride and promote positivity.

“When we first launched it, some of the most touching messages we received from people who said i never celebrated my heritage like this, I was never proud in this way, I was never sort of open and authentic with it,” said Meena Harris, CEO and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign. “And it’s given me an opportunity not only to do that for myself but to do it as a part of a community of other people who are doing it.”

The net proceeds from the campaign will go to the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, a national policy group that focuses on empowering Asian American women and girls.