



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police investigators in San Francisco are investigating the discovery of a severed head and body parts found inside an apartment in the city’s Sunset District, a police source confirmed Monday. The apartment was reportedly the address of a person who’s missing for a week.

According to the source, a citizen alerted police that they should go check out an apartment on the 1600 block of Great Highway in the Outer Sunset Sunday evening.

When investigators arrived, the source said they found a severed head inside a refrigerator in the apartment. Other body parts were also found, but it was unclear whether the other remains were also in the refrigerator.

Private investigator Jeff Kaplan told KPIX 5 that police found the body while investigating the disappearance of Catono R. Perez, 41, who last talked to family members on April 10th. A missing persons case was filed on April 20th, Kaplan said.

Perez’s last known address was the apartment where the body parts were found, Kaplan said. Authorities have not identified the remains.

“We had asked them [police] to check it out,” Kaplan said. “We needed access to his apartment and we had reason to believe there was evidence in there.”

Kaplan said he is working on behalf of Perez’s family to locate him and said he was present when police entered the building.

He would not elaborate on the discovery.

Previously, police said they were investigating the possibility that the case is related to a recent officer-involved-shooting in Daly City early Easter Sunday, but investigators said it would be premature to say that the cases were definitively related.