OAKLAND (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were in Oakland Monday afternoon searching for a suspect officers chased across the Bay Bridge, authorities said.
SFPD did not offer details on the incident, but said the suspect pursuit started in the Bayview District at 2:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and drove onto the freeway with SFPD still in pursuit across Bay Bridge.
The pursuit continued into Oakland, where the suspect crashed at 7th and Union. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and officers continued the chase on foot.
No other details were available at this time. CBS SF is following this developing story and will provide updates.
