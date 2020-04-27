



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A popular Bay Area restaurant and favorite among the food truck scene is mobilizing to help feed low income families, seniors, and others who are struggling financially.

Señor Sisig in San Francisco is marking its 10th year in business by giving back during the pandemic. The restaurant specializing in Filipino street food has partnered with a group called The City Eats to feed underserved communities.

In addition to delivering food at senior centers and other locations, the restaurant is also deploying its food trucks across the bay area to help feed people working from home.

“We feel really, really honored and blessed able to be in this position, because we have the resources to help. We’re just trying to connect the dots,” restaurant co-founder Evan Kidera told KPIX 5. “If people have the funds that they can offer to help right now, we’re very thankful for that.”

So far, Señor Sisig says it has raised $8,500 to cover more than 800 meals. The goal is to raise $100,000.

Part of those funds are also being used to keep the restaurant’s workers employed.