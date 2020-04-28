SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – BART’s Bay Fair station in San Leandro is reopening Tuesday morning after a train struck a person there, according to an agency spokesman.
The person was struck around 9:50 a.m. in the trackway and was taken to a hospital, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said. An update on the person’s condition was not immediately available.
Trains were running through the station on one side of the tracks without stopping during the closure, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses took riders to and from the Bay Fair station along the BART route, Filippi said.
As of shortly after 10:50 a.m., Filippi said BART police had cleared the scene and the station was reopening again for regular service.
