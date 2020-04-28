HONG KONG (CBS SF) — Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) claim they have developed an antiviral coating that could protect surfaces from viruses such as the one that causes COVID-19 for as long as 3 months.
The coating is called MAP-1. Researchers say it is “non-toxic and safe for skin and the environment” and can be sprayed on surfaces in public places.
REUTERS VIDEO
After clinical trials and testing at senior homes, a local charity paid to spray the homes of low income families in Hong Kong.
According to Reuters, MAP-1 spray was approved for mass consumer use in February, and will be sold in Hong Kong in May.
Hong Kong-based Germagic Germicidal Tech is marketing the spray. Its website boasts the MAP-1 is effective against dozens of bacteria and viruses on glass, metals, plastic, leather and fabrics. The cost of a 50 to 200 ml. sized spray was estimated at HK$70-250, or about $10-35.
