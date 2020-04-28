



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

SF New Deal Helps Struggling Restaurants Stay Open To Feed The Needy During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — While many restaurants are seriously on the verge of failure during the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Francisco, they may be getting a lifeline that will help them stay open and feed the needy. It’s called SF New Deal. Hawker Fare Restaurant owner, Dolly Bautista remembers what her old business was like. “Super busy! Line out the door,” says Bautista. “Bar full! Wait at the door and immediately before shelter in place happened, we went down to like, a thousand a day in sales.” Read More

SF Restaurant, Food Truck Favorite Señor Sisig Mobilizes To Feed Needy During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A popular Bay Area restaurant and favorite among the food truck scene is mobilizing to help feed low income families, seniors, and others who are struggling financially. Señor Sisig in San Francisco is marking its 10th year in business by giving back during the pandemic. The restaurant specializing in Filipino street food has partnered with a group called The City Eats to feed underserved communities. In addition to delivering food at senior centers and other locations, the restaurant is also deploying its food trucks across the Bay Area to help feed people working from home. Read More

‘Phenomenally Asian’ Campaign Responds To Rising Discrimination During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area-based social media and t-shirt campaign is helping to empower Asian-Americans amid rising discrimination and violence during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization called Phenomenal Woman raises awareness for various social causes, and its “Phenomenally Asian” merchandise campaign has gained popularity as reports of racism and anti-Asian attacks continue to surge. Supporters, which include Asian-American celebrities, have been posting photos of themselves in the shirts to celebrate Asian pride and promote positivity. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Santa Clara Toll Reaches 103 Victims; 6 More Flu Deaths Reclassified As COVID-19 Fatalities

SANTA CLARA — The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak grew to 103 in Santa Clara County Monday including six individuals who were previously ruled to have been flu victims but on re-examination by the medical examiner were found to be infected with the coronavirus. Over the last week, the medical examiner has reclassified nine deaths in the county from flu victims to coronavirus deaths including 57-year-old Patricia Dowd, who passed away on Feb. 6 and maybe the first victim to die of the illness in the United States. Two other deaths on February 17th and March 6th were of elderly men. On Friday, the medical examiner sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors informing them of the six new classifications. Read More

San Francisco Laguna Honda Coronavirus Outbreak Continues Slow Growth

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials have announced two new confirmed coronavirus cases among staff and residents at San Francisco’s sprawling Laguna Honda senior care facility. According to the San Francisco health officials, there was a new case reported among the staff members and also one additional resident. The new cases were the first reported since April 7 and elevated the number of cases to 16 among the staff and five residents in the outbreak that was first reported in early March. “Laguna Honda Hospital remains a top priority in the city’s response,” the city said in a release early in the outbreak. “Among the first orders issued by the city’s health officer was one purposefully and carefully designed to protect the institution, its residents and staff. Visitor access was restricted there on March 6.” Read More

Concerns Raised Over Meat Supply Chain After Processing Plant Outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO — There are new concerns these days about the security of the nation’s food supply chain. Last week, several major meat processors closed their doors due to coronavirus infections among workers, affecting people all across the country. The San Francisco Marin Food Bank feeds nearly 3,000 households each day, a 70 percent increase over when the pandemic hit. So it isn’t surprising that a huge donation Monday of frozen chicken from Foster Farms will be put to good use. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Gov. Newsom Chastises Shelter Scofflaws; ‘Virus Doesn’t Take The Weekend Off’

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday criticized people who ignored the ongoing coronavirus shelter order over the weekend and packed beaches in Southern California, saying “the virus doesn’t take the weekend off.” At the opening of his regular update on California’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Newsom didn’t hesitate to chastise those who engaged in reckless behavior during the warm and sunny weekend with the state only weeks away from moving towards reopening. “This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts. The likelihood of having a virus-free world is not realistic in the next number of months. Read More

Bay Area Public Health Officers To Revise, Extend Shelter-In-Place Orders Through End Of May

SAN FRANCISCO — The public health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties as well as the City of Berkeley will issue revised shelter-in-place orders this week, largely keeping in place current restrictions in place and extending them through the end of May. The new order will include a limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities. Details of the next phase will be shared later in the week, along with the updated order, according to a press statement from the region’s public health officers. Read More

San Francisco Police Issue 17 Citations For Health Order Violations, Warn 78 Others

Police officers in San Francisco have issued 17 citations to both individuals and businesses and issued warnings to 78 others for violating health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic, police Chief Bill Scott said Monday. Of the 17 citations, eight were to businesses and nine were to individuals. Read More

San Francisco Stay Home Order Extended To End Of May; Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive Limited To Pedestrians

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed announced Monday that San Francisco’s stay-at-home order will be extended to the of May and that a portion of Golden Gate Park’s main thoroughfare — JFK Drive — will be shut down to traffic to give pedestrians and joggers room to practice social distancing while getting some fresh air. Like all San Franciscans, Breed said she has also been challenged by the continuing stay-at-home order, but that it must remain in place to limit the community spread of the coronavirus. Read More

Norcal Rural Counties Press Newsom To Reopen As Bay Area Extends Stay At Home Order Through May

SACRAMENTO — Officials from six rural Northern California counties and 14 small cities in them have urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to let them reopen their economies, marking the most significant pushback yet from local leaders against a mandatory stay-at-home order in its second month that has left 3 million people out of work. Of the 500,000 people who live in Sutter, Yuba, Butte, Colusa, Tehama and Glenn counties, 69 have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. The counties added at least 475 additional hospital beds to prepare for a feared surge, but so far have only one coronavirus patient in an intensive care unit, according to a letter dated Friday that the county and city leaders sent to Newsom. Read More

CA Risks Backslide As Warm Weather Lures Folks Outside During COVID-19 Stay Home Order

SAN JOSE — As six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley extended the emergency stay-at-home order until the end of May, Governor Gavin Newsom warned Californians that crowding onto beaches and parks could trigger a resurgence in the virus. “This virus doesn’t take the weekend off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coast,” Gov. Newsom said. As life under the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order enters a seventh week, it remains a study in contrasts. Warm weekend weather drew thousands of restless Californians to beaches up and down the coast. Read More

San Jose Officials Consider Easing Restrictions For Construction Work

SAN JOSE — While most businesses will remain closed under shelter in place, things could soon be loosening up for some types of work in the South Bay, including construction. “The opportunity with construction is that it is a heavily regulated industry. People are trained, particularly with union environments. They’re trained for workplace safety,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Downtown San Jose had several major construction sites that were in progress when the shelter in place. Read More

Caltrans Makes Progress On New US Highway 101 Bridge Deck Project In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Caltrans crews made good use of the empty roads and reduced traffic due to the coronavirus shelter order over the weekend, making progress on the new US Highway 101 bridge deck in San Francisco. The new northbound 101 deck at Alemany Circle just before the Interstate 280 merge will soon be ready for traffic, but major detours remain in place and Caltrans is warning drivers to slow down. The construction, detours and northbound 101 closure into San Francisco started Friday. Read More

Coronavirus Testing

UC Researchers Find Most COVID-19 Antibody Tests Perform ‘Reasonably’ Well

SAN FRANCISCO — Calling it the “Wild West” of medical testing, a team of University of California researchers have been conducting head-to-head comparisons of various new procedures being used to detect the COVID-19 antibodies. As officials begin relaxing shelter-in-place restrictions, one of the procedures they hope to use to monitor and keep the virus spread in check is antibody testing. Some government officials have suggested providing those who test positive with a get-out-of-jail-free card, an “immunity passport” to a normal life. Some officials like to use the term “herd immunity” when talking about a return to some from of normalcy. Read More

SF Mayor Breed Apologies To FEMA For PPE Hijacking Remarks; Feds Probe 3rd Party Supplier

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a public apology to FEMA officials Monday after learning a third party supplier had deceived the city by claiming a shipment of personal protection equipment bound for use in San Francisco had been diverted elsewhere by the federal agency. Breed had complained bitterly about what she thought FEMA had done during a news conference last week andon an appearance Sunday on CBS News’ Face The Nation. “Well, there was a shipment that was on its way that we had purchased that was actually diverted from China to France,” Breed told CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan. “FEMA has the ability to confiscate some of the PPE at the border, which has occurred. It’s been very difficult, and then sometimes getting things through customs or needing to use a ship rather than a plane and so we have been resourceful.” Read More

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Now Available At The Alameda County Fairgrounds

PLEASANTON — Normally this time of year the Alameda County Fairgrounds is ramping up for opening day of the Alameda County Fair. Instead, it is now the site for COVID-19 testing. Rick Shumway is president and CEO of Stanford Health Care – Valley Care and says Alameda County has been flattening the curve. “From a health perspective and from a compliance standpoint around shelter in place, I think we’re very fortunate that we have certainly seen the same types of trends and the flattening of the curve in Alameda County.” Read More

Coronavirus Business Impact

Berkeley Neighborhood Dining Institution Lalimes Becomes Casualty of Pandemic Economics

BERKELEY — Long an anchor of the Berkeley neighborhood dining scene, Lalimes has shuttered its doors for good, a victim of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Haig and Cindy Krikorian opened the restaurant’s doors in the north Berkeley neighborhood 35 years ago and over the nearly four decades since it was been the scene of joyous celebrations. When the shelter at home order was first put into place, the Kirkorians left a note saying they will be back, but it’s now closed for good. Read More

California Bar Exam Delayed Until September

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court on Monday postponed the state bar exam for licensing new lawyers from July to Sept. 9 and 10. The court also ordered the State Bar of California “to make every effort possible to administer that examination online with remote and/or electronic proctoring.” About 9,000 new law school graduates had been expected to take the exam on the previous dates of July 28 and 29. Read More

Airbnb Will Force Hosts To Wait 24 Hours Between Guests Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb is rolling out recommended cleaning and vacancy procedures for its more than 7 million global rentals as the coronavirus pandemic has made travelers extra-cautious about cleanliness and safety. The company headquartered in San Francisco will begin requiring that rentals stay vacant for 24 hours between check out and when a new reservation begins. The new requirement is based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control to “address the possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours.” Read More

Federal Small Business Relief Program Off To Rocky Restart Plagued With Computer Snags

SAN FRANCISCO — The second round of loan applications for the government’s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration. Lenders complained Monday that they couldn’t get their applications into the SBA system known as ETran that processes and approves loans. The agency said it notified lenders Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once. The SBA began accepting applications at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time for $310 billion in funding. The program’s initial $349 billion was exhausted in less than two weeks after more than 1.7 million loans were approved. That first round was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA. Read More

Bay Area Real Estate During Coronavirus Pandemic: Listings Plummet, Prices Remain Steady

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s the spring selling season, which usually means home sales spike and excited prospective buyers spend their weekends jumping from open house to open house, but since the pandemic hit things have gone quiet. “I mean, who wants to move now? Nobody,” said Patrick Carlisle, Chief Market Analyst for Compass Real Estate. He’s been watching as sales and new home listings have come to what he describes as “a screeching halt.” “The number of properties that were pulled off the market jumped by 800% in one week” said Carlisle. “The number of properties going into contract dropped like 75% so these are very drastic effects.” Read More

Vacaville To Reopen Seasonal Farmers’ Market With Coronavirus Modifications

VACAVILLE — The seasonal Vacaville farmers’ market will reopen Saturday at its familiar location at Creekwalk Plaza in Andrews Park, but with some modifications due to restrictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Farmers’ markets are classified as an essential service under California’s stay-at-home order, providing a source of fresh produce for the community. “As our supermarkets experience increased demand and food chain disruptions, it’s more crucial than ever to provide access to fresh, locally-grown, hand-harvested produce,” said Brooke Fox, executive director of the business improvement district. Read More