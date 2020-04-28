



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Health authorities in Sonoma County have amended the county’s shelter-in-place order to allow for limited outdoor activity in parks and beaches.

The amended order from Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari R. Mase allows for non-vehicular access to some parks for neighborhood walking, jogging, hiking and bicycling.

Read the full health order.

Face mask are mandatory when near other park goers and people were urged to maintain current social distancing protocals as well as staying home if they have been sick or in contact with anyone else who may have been sick.

Recreational fishing is now also allowed as long as it is in a park that’s open and permits fishing. Any gathering should only be among members of the same household.

Shared facilities such as sports fields and courts, spas, pools will closed as will playgrounds, picnic areas and other high-touch areas, whether or not there are physical barriers placed, according to the order.

All county parks will continue to be closed to all vehicles, except to provide disabled access.

The order becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday April 29, 2020 and supersedes and replaces the March 23, 2020 order on park closures.

Sonoma County reports Tuesday it has had a total of 222 coronavirus cases, two more than the previous day. Two people have died of COVID-19 in the county and 103 people have recovered, according to health authorities.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

