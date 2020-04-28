Comments
MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – Crews responded to a gas line break in downtown Mill Valley, Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Corte Madera Ave. and Throckmorton.
PG&E crews stopped a gas leak after a construction crew struck a 1″ gas line, according to a PG&E spokesperson, Deanna Contreras.
The construction crew was not affiliated with PG&E.
“PG&E is investigating the incident but it is still April and April is National Safe Digging Month, so a good reminder to call 811 before any digging projects – big or small,” said Contreras.
Police were asking people to avoid the area while crews made repairs to the line.
Gas service to one business in the area was impacted.
