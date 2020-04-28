NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police in Novato are investigating a shooting that occurred between the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday morning.
Police responded around 10:50 a.m. to a report of an argument and gunshots in the 800 block of Diablo Avenue.
An older model silver Ford Taurus and a white Toyota Camry were seen leaving the scene east on Diablo Avenue toward U.S. Highway 101 shortly after the gunfire, police said.
Officers spoke to witnesses and located evidence of the shooting, but there were no victims at the scene.
Diablo Avenue between Center Road and South Novato Boulevard were closed for a time, but have since reopened to traffic, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance camera video in the area to contact police at (415) 897-4361.
You must log in to post a comment.