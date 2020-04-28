Rescan Reminder:If you use an over-the-air antenna to watch KBCW 44 for free, you'll need to rescan your set starting Wednesday
LODI (CBS SF) – A pilot crash landed in an open field in Lodi, and fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

According to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down shortly after 6 p.m., Tuesday, near Peltier and Dustin Roads.

The pilot was the only one in the aircraft, and was transported to a local hospital “for a full checkup,” according to authorities.

No word as to what caused the pilot to go down. The crash is still under investigation.

