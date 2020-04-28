LODI (CBS SF) – A pilot crash landed in an open field in Lodi, and fortunately suffered only minor injuries.
According to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down shortly after 6 p.m., Tuesday, near Peltier and Dustin Roads.
The pilot was the only one in the aircraft, and was transported to a local hospital “for a full checkup,” according to authorities.
No word as to what caused the pilot to go down. The crash is still under investigation.
Pilot only suffered minor injuries but was transported to a local hospital for a full check-up.
