SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A little league baseball coach in San Jose has been arrested on charges of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, according to San Jose police.
Manuel Anthony Souza, 51, was arrested at his home Friday by the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force / Child Exploitation Detail. arrested suspect Manuel Anthony Souza for sex crimes involving a child under the age of 18.
Souza is a baseball coach for the Santa Teresa Little League in San Jose. Investigators determined that Souza had been engaging in inappropriate behavior with the victim starting in March 2019 to last March, police said.
Souza was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14, annoying or molesting a child under 18, and indecent exposure.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged incidents or similar incidents were urged to contact Detective Chris McTiernan at 408-273-2959.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).
