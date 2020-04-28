



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Authorities have identified a suspect after windows were smashed at several Asian-owned businesses in San Jose and Milpitas last week.

According to a police statement, detectives identified the suspect as Tai Van Trinh. A preliminary investigation found no indication that the incidents were hate crimes.

San Jose Police said Trinh vandalized five businesses in San Jose on last Wednesday morning, including two Lee’s Sandwiches locations on King Road and Berryessa Road. Other businesses that were vandalized include the 7 Leaves Café on Berryessa Road, Tastea on Capitol Avenue and the Pho Y #1 Noodle House on Capitol Expressway.

Officials said at the time that no items appeared to be stolen and no notes were left behind.

Police in neighboring Milpitas suspect Trinh may also be linked to the vandalism of three businesses in their community on the same day.

Trinh may be driving a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma extended cab pickup with Texas license plate number HZM3285.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Trinh. Anyone with information in the San Jose incidents are being asked to contact Detective Ryan Wagner of the San Jose Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 408-277-4401 or anonymously at 408-947-7867.

Information about the Milpitas incidents can be given by calling Milpitas Police at 408-586-2400 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 408-586-2500.