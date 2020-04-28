MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputy was treated for smoke inhalation injuries after helping rescue residents from a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Millbrae on Monday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at 12:36 p.m. at 1007 Hemlock Ave., sheriff’s officials said. Deputy Edgar Manilla helped a resident and her two children escape the blaze and then got two elderly residents out of their residence.
Manilla stayed at the scene to help, but was eventually transported to Mills Peninsula Hospital. He is assigned to the Millbrae Police Bureau.
Sheriff’s officials said all the residents of the apartment complex were displaced and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
The Central County Fire Department received help from the San Bruno and South San Francisco fire departments in extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
