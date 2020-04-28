(KPIX) If the NBA does return to finish the 2019-20 season, Steve Kerr believes the Warriors will not be apart of it.

“It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. We don’t know anything officially. There’s still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games… but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We’re not going to be involved much anymore,” Kerr said Tuesday on a zoom conference call for the University of San Francisco with Hall of Famer Jennifer Azzi and Warriors President Rick Welts.

The NBA has not announced any plans for what the schedule will look like if the season resumes, but Kerr’s comments suggest there’s been discussions to only having teams currently qualified for the playoffs return. Golden State is 15-50, the worst record in the NBA, and had 17 games remaining before the season was suspended due to Covid-19. Kerr added that the organization is already turning the page to next season.

“We had a Zoom call, Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now.”