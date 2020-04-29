CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – The fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex in Castro Valley in unincorporated Alameda County on Tuesday night is being treated as a suspicious death, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at the complex in the 3400 block of Redwood Court, a short distance north of Interstate Highway 580 and the Castro Valley BART station, at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday found the 18-year-old dead from a gunshot wound, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Investigators determined that a small group of young people were playing with a gun and it discharged and killed the 18-year-old, according to Kelly.

The other people who were at the complex initially told deputies that the 18-year-old accidentally shot himself, but Kelly said, “There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered” and investigators are still at the scene questioning everyone who was there.

“There was a small group of people at a residence who had access to a gun and it discharged and this young man was struck and killed. It’s very unfortunate,” Kelly said.

The gun was recovered by deputies.

Kelly said, “Investigators are backchecking everything to try to ascertain why this happened.”

It’s not clear at this point if the 18-year-old man lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred, according to Kelly.

