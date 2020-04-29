SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A freeway shooting shut down westbound Interstate Highway 80 as it entered San Francisco early Wednesday morning, forcing commuters to exit on to Fremont St., authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge as the freeway approached San Francisco.
Video from the scene showed CHP officers gathered around gray or silver car on the freeway with a tow truck nearby.
It was not known if anyone was injured in the shooting.
CHP Officer John Fransen said westbound I-80 traffic would be diverted off at Fremont St. and the hope was to get all lanes cleared some time during the morning commute.
Fortunately because of the current shelter in place restrictions commute traffic has been extremely light for several weeks
No other information was immediately available.
