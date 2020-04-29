



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — State health officials have reported that 18 residents at the Windsor Vallejo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee told the Vallejo Times Herald that four staffers at the facility had also tested positive for the virus.

The facility notified the Solano County Public Health Department last Friday that there had been confirmed cases at the center. Lee said there were 12 confirmed cases among residents, but the state health department COVID-19 dashboard showed the outbreak had grown to 18 by Tuesday.

No other information as to the age or gender of the stricken residents was released or if any of them have required hospitalizatio.

Solano County Public Health Administrator Jayleen Richards told the newspaper that the county is taking the cluster outbreak very seriously.

“We’ve been testing the staff and residents there,” she said. “We will be checking in with the facility each day.”

Richards said this was the county’s first cluster outbreak of COVID-19.

Across Solano County, there have been 249 confirmed coronavirus cases during the outbreak with 12 residents currently under hospital care. There have been four deaths.