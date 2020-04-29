SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — For first time since he sent students home for the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom has begun hinting at a return to the classroom, possibly sooner than many parents expected.

Newsom proposed possibly opening schools in late July or early August. As he says, it’s to make up for the loss of learning as kids have now been away from their classrooms for roughly a month and a half.

“The first couple of weeks we felt like we can do this,” said Nicole Johnson, a Bay Area parent. “We had a schedule, got up early and now it feels like the wheels have fallen off.”

Distance learning has been a challenge for both parents and kids. So when Johnson heard of Newsom’s plan on possibly bringing school back in July, she was pleasantly surprised.

“I would give up all my other social interactions if my children could go to school, have learning with their friends and have that support system they are missing at home,” Johnson said.

The California Teacher’s Association also released a statement Tuesday night in support of Newsom’s plan but added — “When students physically return to school campuses, it needs to be planned and deliberate with public health at the forefront of all decision making.”

The return to school would be contingent on the safety of educators and students. Class times maybe staggered as educators try to encourage social distancing.

“We’ve already been running pop up child cares for preschoolers so we know what this looks like and we know how to strategize by keeping small groups of kids together,” said Mary Jane Burke, Superintendent of Marin County Schools.

The learning gap created by the stay at home order has also been a major concern for educators as some students at home have limited access to resources.

Burke assures parents, whatever gap exists, the materials will be retaught to make sure students are where they need to be.

“I think I wonder daily, is he getting anything out of this?,” said Christina Peppers. “Half of the time, it’s rushing to get it done so we can move to something else.”

The Oakland Education Association’s President Keith Brown says as much as the teachers want to get back in the classrooms, any changes to the school year will have to be negotiated with the district. As details roll out on this proposal, it could look very different depending on where your child attends school.