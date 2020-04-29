



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Some restrictions on outdoor business and activities will be eased next week under the extended shelter order to stop the spread of COVID-19 announced by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, on Wednesday.

The new Stay Home Order, effective on Monday, maintains social distancing, face covering and other safety measures, but allows some “lower risk outdoor activities and jobs to resume.”

Those outdoor activities include construction work, and businesses like flea markets, car washes, and plant nurseries. Some skate parks and golf courses may open, as well. Sports that involve direct contact and shared equipment are still prohibited.

“The small changes to loosen restrictions on some lower-risk activities are the result of the outstanding job by our residents of abiding by the rules and precautions that have helped keep our community safe,” said Mayor Breed in a statement.

Breed said the current Stay Home Order will be in effect until at least May 31 acknowledged the sacrifices on the part of San Franciscans to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our focus now must be on continuing to strengthen our system and track progress as we plan for the future steps can take if we continue to see improvements,” Breed said.