



HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Nearly 4,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus for free at a testing center in Hayward, city officials said Tuesday.

Over five weeks, firefighter-paramedics and health clinicians completed the tests, which are now being conducted in Lot A of the California State University East Bay campus at 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd.

The testing center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, though it may close early if there are no more tests available or if demand wanes.

Of the 4,497 tests completed between March 23 and April 26, 11 percent of the tests were positive.

Of the 3,147 Alameda County residents tested, 11.6 percent had the virus.

The testing center is open to anyone no matter where they live or what their immigration status is, but they must have a fever above 100 degrees or other symptoms like shortness of breath or a cough.

Heath care workers and first responders can make an appointment in advance by calling (510) 583-4949, which is the city’s COVID-19 hotline.

City officials said included in the results are tests of residents and employees of nursing homes and homeless persons who are being tested by mobile teams.

