SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday passed an emergency moratorium on rent increases, Supervisor Dave Canepa’s office said.
The moratorium lasts until the end of May and affects every county municipality.
Canepa and Supervisor Don Horsley jointly sponsored the legislation.
In a statement, Canepa said, “Our residents, many who are food insecure, deserve the stability of knowing that their housing is protected during the shelter in place order.”
Canepa said he and Horsley crafted the legislation with the help of the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, the California Apartment Association and San Mateo County Association of Realtors.
