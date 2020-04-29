SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Tuesday in San Mateo after allegedly beating and choking his partner and then driving off while under the influence, police said.
The attack happened on the 4000 block of Martin Drive on Tuesday afternoon. San Mateo police said the victim had fled her home to seek refuge with a neighbor after her partner, 54-year-old James Sibbert, allegedly beat and choked her following an argument.
The investigation led officers to a nearby park where they found Sibbert intoxicated and driving his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to San Mateo County Jail.
Officers also seized a number of firearms from Sibbert, including at least four assault rifles and a shotgun, as required under domestic violence deadly weapon seizure laws.
Sibbert faces charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
To report domestic violence, contact San Mateo Police Dept. at 650-522-7700 or dial 9-1-1 for in-progress violence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES
San Mateo CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse) Crisis Line: (800) 300-1080
Support-emergency housing, and legal assistance.
https://www.corasupport.org/covid19/
National Domestic Violence HOTLINE: (800) 799-7233
If you’re unable to speak safely, or text “LOVEIS” to 22522
https://www.thehotline.org/
