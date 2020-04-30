Rescan Reminder:If you use an over-the-air antenna to watch KBCW 44 for free, you'll need to rescan your set starting Wednesday
PLACERVILLE, El Dorado County (CBS SF) — The body of a teenager from Northern California who went missing from a group or friends on a hike was found in a fast-moving river in El Dorado County, authorities said.

Brian Trevisan-Maxey had been walking along rocks with friends near the North Fork of the Cosumnes River last Friday, and at one point the group noticed he was missing.

Rescue teams search the area and the water until Tuesday, when a body was discovered in the water. to search the area and the water, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. Recovery attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

