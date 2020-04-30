



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An overpass replacement project at Highway 101 and Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco has been completed and the new highway deck will reopen Friday morning, two days ahead of a planned 10-day schedule, according to Caltrans.

Taking advantage of reduced traffic due to the ongoing stay-at-home order, an army of workers raced ahead of schedule to complete a full replacement of the deck at Alemany Circle, Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney said.

“We’ve been designing this project for years,” Ney said. “The deck on the Alemany overpass here is over 70 years old.”

The new, southbound Highway 101 deck will open to traffic Friday at 7 a.m., according to Caltrans. The northbound deck on Highway 101 will open Saturday at 3 p.m. Southbound traffic on 101 will be narrowed to two lanes and traffic speed reduced to 40 miles per hour until the new northbound 101 deck opens Saturday.

“This project was originally scheduled to take place over three weeks in July,” Caltrans director Toks Omishakin said in a statement Thursday. “We were able to advance the work to April and cut the time for construction because traffic has been significantly lower.”

Although major construction has been completed, according to Caltrans, cleanup work will close some of the lanes intermittently over the next three weeks.