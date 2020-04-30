PACIFICA (CBS SF) — The mystery surrounding a dash cam video of a SUV driving off a Highway 1 cliff has been solved with the recovery of the driver’s body, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.
Investigators said human remains and a California Driver License found on nearby Montara Beach have led them to conclude that Tracey Sinclair, of San Francisco, was driving north on Highway 1 south of Gray Whale Cove when she drove off the cliff on the morning of December 30.
Additionally, a missing person’s report filed by Sinclair’s family members and a DNA match confirmed by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office provided the remaining circumstantial evidence to indicate she was the driver.
A Department of Motor Vehicle’s search also revealed Sinclair to be the registered owner of a 2007 Lexus SUV.
“Although lacking sufficient information to positively identify the driver at the time of the incident, San Francisco CHP investigators remained determined and vigilant to solve the case and bring proper closure to surviving family and friends,” the CHP said in a press release.
A mystery surrounded the incident ever since another driver passing the scene captured the dramatic video. But despite a massive search later that day, the driver and vehicle were unable to be located as dangerous ocean conditions precluded first responders from further search and rescue efforts.
“The San Francisco Area CHP would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the agency said in its press release.
