SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Still angered over images of large crowd gathered along the California coast last weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom has sent out a memo to law enforcement across the state saying he will be issuing an order Thursday, shutting down access to the state’s beaches beginning on May 1st.

Newsom first displayed his ire over the surge to beaches on Monday, warning Californians who have been under strict local and statewide stay at home orders since mid-March that — “This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts.”

“We have to manage risks. We have to manage and augment our behavior. And that’s why I cannot impress upon you more to those Californians watching that we can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere in the state of California.”

The Governor commended the other parts of the state where residents obeyed by the stay-at-home order and park closures and encouraged people to be patient, saying “we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making meaningful and measurable changes” to the shelter order and social distancing restrictions.

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” Newsom said.

During the weekend surge to the San Mateo coastline, sheriff’s deputies handed out more than 1,000 citations and warnings for violations of the county’s stay-at-home order.

While being heralded by Newsom for clamping down on the homebound residents exodus to the coast, the numbers show that it wasn’t without a great deal of effort in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued hundreds of verbal and written warnings and parking tickets in an aggressive campaign to prevent county beaches from becoming overcrowded during the emergency stay-at-home order.

“We have one of the most restrictive health orders in the entire Bay Area. And one of the restrictions is you have to live within five miles in order to recreate. So, that’s what we’re recommending,” says Capt. Saul Lopez.

According to the statistics released Tuesday, deputies handed out 347 parking citations and 568 verbal warnings along coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputies also handed out 47 written warnings in Half Moon Bay, 83 on the north coast and 61 on the south coast. There were only 3 written warnings handed out in areas away from the coast.

The Cabrillo Highway and nearby surface streets have been signed by Caltrans, San Mateo County Roads and the town of Half Moon Bay with extensive “No Parking” signs under the current stay at home order from Lantos Tunnel to the Santa Cruz County line.

“Nonetheless, there continues to be extensive disregard for the signs,” the sheriff department said.

Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, released the memo Newsom had sent to law enforcement on Thursday evening to forewarn local officials of his announcement, likely during his Thursday news conference.

In Newport Beach, some 80,000 visitors hit the beach over the weekend, although lifeguards said most people exercised social distancing. With criticism swirling, the Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday and rejected a proposal to close the beaches for the next three weekends.

Nearby Laguna Beach approved a limited reopening. Beaches across San Diego County reopened Monday, with a few exceptions.

The governor’s order is sure to draw fire as pressure is building to ease restrictions and slowly reopen the state.

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties that imposed the first broad stay-at-home orders in California because of the coronavirus loosened them — slightly — for the first time Wednesday, joining a growing list of local governments that are cracking the door to a less-restrictive life.

The announcement was part of a list of modified orders making it difficult to keep up with what is allowed and what is not. Tennis will be OK in Sacramento starting Friday, but not in San Francisco, where public health officials say it’s still not safe for people to share a ball.

Compounding the confusion: Some elements of the revised orders won’t take effect because they conflict with the statewide stay-at-home order, which is still in place.

“I want to remind everyone that we must all abide by all the local health orders and the state health orders. That means whichever is stricter, in some cases that is the state order,” Santa Clara County legal counsel James Williams said. “It is important that we adhere to the stricter of both.”

The Bay Area order allows for landscaping, construction and other outdoor businesses, such as flea markets and nurseries, so long as social distancing is maintained. And in what could be a critical addition for many parents, it specifies that summer camps are allowed, but only for children of people allowed to work under the state order. The children must remain in groups of 12 or fewer and with the same supervisor and may not mingle with kids outside their group.

It’s not clear if that element complies with the state order. When asked about it Wednesday, Newsom said it was “a point of clarification” his administration will be discussing with local officials.

