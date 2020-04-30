PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Pacifica police were searching Thursday for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole drugs, including oxycodone, in a strong arm robbery of a local Walgreens pharmacy.

To add in their search, police released surveillance photos of the alleged suspects.

Investigators said that at 7:25 p.m Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walgreen’s pharmacy on the 500 block of Palmetto Avenue for a report of robbery.

Allegedly, the two suspects entered the pharmacy shortly and confronted an employee and demanded oxycodone. The suspects scaled the pharmacy counter, took an undisclosed amount of oxycodone and other controlled medications and fled.

They were last seen running south on Palmetto Avenue from the business carrying white bags containing the stolen property.

No weapon was seen and no employees were injured.

Police described the suspects as two African American males in their late teens or early twenties. One suspect was described as 5’8” tall with a thin build wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark color jeans. The other suspect was described as approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build wearing a distinct black, red, and white hooded jacket and white pants.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at the Pacifica Police Department by calling 650-738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tipline at 650-359-4444. Refer to case 20-1258.