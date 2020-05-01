MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking vessel about nine miles south of Monterey Bay, Coast Guard officials announced Thursday.
A crew from the Monterey station and an air crew from the San Francisco station helped rescue the people from the 92-foot vessel.
The ship, named “Going Coastal,” began taking on water Thursday afternoon and the Coast Guard attempted to tow it but, after losing the fight to dewater the vessel, a Dolphin helicopter crew from San Francisco was dispatched to the scene to assist.
The vessel ultimately sank.
