Boat Sinks, Coast Guard Helicopter, Monterey Bay, U.S. Coast Guard, Water Rescue

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking vessel about nine miles south of Monterey Bay, Coast Guard officials announced Thursday.

A crew from the Monterey station and an air crew from the San Francisco station helped rescue the people from the 92-foot vessel.

The ship, named “Going Coastal,” began taking on water Thursday afternoon and the Coast Guard attempted to tow it but, after losing the fight to dewater the vessel, a Dolphin helicopter crew from San Francisco was dispatched to the scene to assist.

The vessel ultimately sank.

