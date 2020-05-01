ALAMEDA (KPIX) – Even though there are no actual high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in Alameda, people were still honoring these grads in a special way.

Pardon the cliché but it’s a sign of the times, lots of signs, all over Alameda.

“Every student in Alameda Unified School District, every senior student, received a sign and the sign had their name on it, and their school, and their school colors on it,” says Encinal High School teacher Kevin Gorham, who helped organize the celebration.

More than 700 congratulatory signs were distributed.

Encinal senior Jaden Taylor, is happy to get the attention.

“Obviously, I prefer to walk a stage in my cap and gown but that can’t happen at this point, so, anything is better than nothing and it does make a difference for me personally so I appreciate that,” says Taylor.

Folks around town approve says Christina Liebig, “and who doesn’t want that little, ‘I’m Special’ with a sign with my name on it!?”

Crosstown rivals Alameda High School signs have their mascot, “the Hornet” on theirs.

Kylee Kelly just got hers.

“It was just dropped off in front of my house, um, yeah, I’m pretty excited to get it,” says Kelly.

While Alameda has lots of signs telling you don’t break into my house, how to vote, or even how to drive, these new congratulation senior signs seem to be appreciated by everyone.