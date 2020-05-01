Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was fatally shot in Oakland’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers who responded to the 7500 block of Ney Avenue, about 1:48 p.m. found the male adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators are still at the scene and no other details are available at this time, police said.
