OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Miguel Marte, a former minor league player with the Oakland A’s organization, has died from complications from COVID-19.
According to a tweet from the team, Marte died earlier this week. A prospect from the Dominican Republic, Marte played in the A’s farm system from 2008 through 2012.
He was 30 years old and is survived by wife, Jasmin, and his two children.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the team said.
The A’s posted a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Marte’s loved ones, and the team has donated $1,000.
In late March, A’s minor league manager Webster Garrison was hospitalized in Louisiana due to the coronavirus. Garrison, who was slated to manage the organization’s rookie ball affiliate in the Arizona League, is recovering after spending more than three weeks on a ventilator, according to his fiancee.
