SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa Junior College will continue remote instruction through the end of the fall 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the college’s president announced Thursday.
SRJC president Frank Chong made the announcement in an open letter to the college’s students, faculty and staff. Laboratory classes that require in-person instruction will take place using the college’s physical distancing protocols.
The school will also cancel all mass gatherings on campus for the foreseeable future, including the Summer Repertory Theatre and other summer programs.
“I know that these decisions will likely raise additional questions and I am committed to helping address those in collaboration with our faculty, staff, administrators and students in the coming days and weeks,” Chong said in the letter.
The college had previously extended remote instruction and canceled large events, including its graduation ceremony, through May 23. The college plans to honor students scheduled to graduate this spring during a virtual graduation ceremony May 23 at live.santarosa.edu.
Chong said college officials and staff will continue to update students as information becomes available. Students and faculty can also find resources during the pandemic at santarosa.edu/coronavirus-information.
