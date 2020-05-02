CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
By Juliette Goodrich
OAKLAND (KPIX) — An East Bay school principal is doing what he can to help students whose parents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Juan Vaca is the principal at Global Family Elementary in Oakland, a dual-language, Title I school where many of the families live below the poverty line.

The pandemic has left many of them without work or income.

Now, three parents are sick: a mother and father in one family and the father of another family .

“We have one that is currently in the hospital and two are quarantined in their house,” Vaca said. “These families have children in their homes — Something that is affecting them — and we are trying to link them up with food banks and … essentials since they can’t work.”

Principal Vaca has set up a GoFundMe page for those two families and also to help others secure necessities like food and Internet access for distance learning.

If you’d like to help, go to: Support Global Family Community – COVID-19

