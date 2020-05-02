SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New polling suggests 70 percent of Californians are comfortable with the state’s shelter-in-place order. The other 30 percent are now more worried about the economic impacts of that lockdown. Today, those voices were heard in cities across California, including San Francisco.

“I don’t know if it will make any difference but we are free citizens,” said a teacher named Tara. “At least I thought I was.”

On the western front of City Hall, about 75 to 100 protesters called for a loosening of the lockdown. It drew some people one might expect, and some one might not.

“I’m a registered nurse, and I work at Bay Area hospital,” said Emily. “I think, without any disrespect to the patients that have died, this virus is not quite as little as we thought it was going to be. So it’s time to open back up and we can do that safely.”

A common thread among protesters was that the severity of the lockdown is causing increasing harm.

“Domestic violence is up, people are losing their businesses,” Tara explained.

“I sympathize with the people that are unemployed and who have small businesses,” said passerby Catherine Maxey. “The problem is we don’t know how to control the spread.”

Maxey reflects the polling we’ve seen in California.

“Right now, I think we need to stay hunkered down,” she says. “Social distancing and washing our hands forever.”

The governor did acknowledge today’s protests.

“As it relates to the protesters, all I ask for is this, that is, take care of yourself,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at his noon press conference. “Wear a face covering.”

“I’ve been calling him governor nuisance,” on ‘Open California’ protester said of Newsom.

But just as ‘Open California’ was taking on the governor, so was a more traditional May Day protest across the street. The proximity of the two did produce some squabbles, nothing serious. Those who showed up here said they were expecting a bit of that.

“This is San Francisco,” said one man in a snowflake-mocking red hat. “I’m not terribly surprised.”