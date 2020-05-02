SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An alleged armed suspect was in custody early Saturday after a San Jose officer-involved shooting incident ended with his capture after a foot pursuit, authorities said.

Investigators said that at approximately 7:07 p.m. Friday, officers contacted a male suspect in the area of N. King Road and Duffy Way in San Jose.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot and a chase ensued.

According to police, the suspect drew a firearm and one of the pursuing officers fired at least one shot. Neither of the officers or the suspect was injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting the criminal investigation. The case is also being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer and Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.