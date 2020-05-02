



TRACY (CBS SF) — Three men were cited and five firearms seized after gunshots were fired Friday evening outside a Sikh temple in Tracy.

According to the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, calls were received around 6:30 p.m. reporting a person shooting in the direction of the temple north of Grant Line Road. Tracy police officers detained five people at the scene.

After investigating, sheriff’s deputies determined that family members on an adjoining property had been shooting at ground squirrels and some rounds ricocheted toward the temple.

Officials said this was not a hate crime and no one was injured. A vehicle was damaged.

The sheriff’s office recovered three rifles and two handguns at the scene and three men were cited for negligent discharge of a firearm.

***UPDATE TO THE EARLIER SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT IN TRACY*** A total of 5 firearms were recovered; 3 rifles and 2 handguns. Three Hispanic male adults were cited for negligent discharge of a firearm. Attached is a picture of the weapon used today. pic.twitter.com/svarSjHwZ1 — San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) May 2, 2020

