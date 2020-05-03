CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A carjacking suspect was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase from Santa Cruz to Capitola and back before crashing the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed about 10:18 p.m. by Santa Cruz officers, who learned the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Albert Blanco

Albert Blanco. (Santa Cruz Police Photo)

The solo driver was pursued through Santa Cruz and onto state Highway 1 to Capitola, then back via the highway to the Beach Flats neighborhood in Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted police during the 10-mile chase, which ended when the suspect crashed at Cliff and Second streets and ran from the car.

A perimeter was set up in the area and suspect Albert Blanco, a 38-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Blanco gave a statement about how he stole the car.

He was booked for carjacking and felony reckless evading.

