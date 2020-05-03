



Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Antioch Woman Who Served in World War II Gets Rolling Thunder Surprise on 100th Birthday

ANTIOCH — The coronavirus has been spoiling a lot of parties these days but the celebration of Teresa Conley’s 100th birthday wasn’t one of them. For her centennial, Teresa thought she would have a quiet brunch with her daughter and son-in-law at their Antioch home.”In fact, I was about to take a nap and my daughter said, ‘you can’t, there’s something going to happen outside,'” Conley told KPIX. That’s when her normally quiet life got a little louder as an honor guard of firefighters, police and veterans on Harley Davidson motorcycles rolled by outside. Conley served in World War II — mostly in Alameda — and achieved the rank of a Navy chief petty officer. That is most of what her family knows about her service. Read More

Oakland Principal Raises Funds to Help School Families Hit by COVID-19

OAKLAND — An East Bay school principal is doing what he can to help students whose parents have tested positive for COVID-19. Juan Vaca is the principal at Global Family Elementary in Oakland, a dual-language, Title I school where many of the families live below the poverty line. The pandemic has left many of them without work or income. Now, three parents are sick: a mother and father in one family and the father of another family. Read More

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus Robs The Spotlight From The World’s Ugliest Dogs

PETALUMA — Call it the polar opposite in the dog world spectrum from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but annually the Sonoma-Marin Fair has cast a spotlight on pooches only their owners can love. No best of breed, regal trots across the stage or litany read of a pedigree. The fair has given a brief spotlight to what it terms are the ugliest dogs on the planet. But this year, the coronavirus has turned off that spotlight. Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Allison Keaney has announced the fair, scheduled for the last week in June, has been cancelled because of fears of spreading the coronavirus. Read More

Defiant Vacaville Barber Becomes Symbol Of Stay At Home Resistance

VACAVILLE — A defiant barber in Vacaville is becoming the voice of the shelter-in-place resistance and stirring up controversy. He’s opening up his business way before the Governor is saying it’s okay. He’s been making national headlines on CNN and Fox News– getting both support and visceral hate messages on social media. The former CHP officer says he has faith in leaders trying to open up the economy, but he has to hustle to make ends meet now. Juan Desmarais is a single father who has a son and two daughters. Read More

San Francisco Hotels Struggling During COVID-19 Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO — Tourism is San Francisco’s largest industry, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. But with 70 of the city’s 215 hotels temporarily closed under the shelter-in-place order, will not be business as usual when they reopen? The Handlery Union Square Hotel has survived many crises, including earthquakes, the mortgage industry crash and The Great Recession. But it was the pandemic that forced the family-run business to suspend operations. “It’s been an extremely challenging time, something that I’ve never seen before,” said President and General Manager Jon Handlery. “I’ve been in the business my entire life.” Read More

Santa Cruz Residents Adjust to New Daily Beach Closure Schedule

SANTA CRUZ — A week and a half after Santa Cruz County reopened beaches they are now under new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Beginning Saturday, the beaches are only open before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m. and it’s an arrangement many locals are not thrilled about. “You know, I miss the beach,” one local, would-be beachgoer named Allie told KPIX. “I really feel that if people are acting in accordance with social distancing and staying far from each other, I don’t see the point in staying off the beaches.” Read More

San Francisco’s The Barrel Room ‘Left Hung Out To Dry’ With No Help From Federal Government

SAN FRANCISCO — The Barrel Room in San Francisco’s Financial District says it was on track to have its best year yet, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, it’s owner Sarah Trubnick says if assistance from the government doesn’t come through this month, she’ll be forced to close its doors, after 9 successful years in business. “I’m feeling like we are left hung out to dry,” said Trubnick. “We employ 10 percent of the workforce as the restaurant industry here in San Francisco, we operated on slim margins.” Read More

Rent Protesters Stage Caravans On San Jose Streets

SAN JOSE — As part of a May Day observance, demonstrators drove a caravan of vehicles throughout San Jose to advocate for international workers rights and call on local legislators to enact rent cancellations during the coronavirus economic emergency. Beginning from the east side of the city at Eastridge Mall, the caravan traveled through Alum Rock, downtown San Jose and into The Alameda. “Today is the first of the month and a lot of peoples’ rents are due, and they’re not going to be able to pay that rent,” Rich G., an organizer who asked to withhold his last name, said at Eastridge Mall before the caravan took off Friday afternoon. “We want to be able to lift up the international workers, the workers here, and show people that tenants rights are workers’ rights.” Read More

Travelers Being Required To Wear Face Coverings At Mineta San Jose International Airport

SAN JOSE — All members of the public and personnel will be required to wear face coverings inside buildings at Mineta San Jose International Airport starting Monday, officials announced. Similar measures are already in place in San Francisco and Oakland. Acceptable coverings include a scarf or bandana; a neck gaiter; a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel held in place with rubber bands or other fasteners; or a non-medical grade mask. Read More

Gallery of Historic Angel Island Chinese Poetry Goes Virtual

TIBURON — The Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation opened the first exhibition in its virtual gallery on Friday, a celebration of Chinese poetry carved into the walls of the immigration station’s detention barracks. The exhibition, titled “Voices of Resilience,” features 22 of the more than 200 Chinese poems found on the walls of the facility in 1970. It also includes 33 contemporary poems submitted online by members of the public. The foundation’s Operations Manager Russell Nauman and Executive Director Edward Tepporn curated the exhibit. Read More