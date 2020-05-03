CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
FREMONT (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested after allegedly striking a man in the head with a cricket bat during a robbery attempt Saturday evening, according to Fremont police.

Police didn’t identify the suspect but Alameda County Jail records show that Jaqualyn Moses, 37, was detained on counts of assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery on Saturday.

Cricket wickets, ball and bat. (File photo via Getty Images)

The robbery occurred near the intersection of Liberty Street and Beacon Avenue at about 6 p.m.

The victim in the alleged assault and attempted robbery suffered a laceration not considered life threatening.

Per county jail records, Moses is being held at the Fremont Jail on $130,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday at 9 a.m.

