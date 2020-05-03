SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Public safety personnel closed Metcalf Road about a half-mile east of Malech Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after it was reported that a vehicle had down a steep slope and down into a creek.
A rescuer was lowered by rope to the vehicle, which was unoccupied with no people visible in the area, the San Jose Fire Department said on its Twitter account.
The SUV has been marked for future identification, the department said.
Metcalf Road was closed until further notice.
