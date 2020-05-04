WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, who has been in a health battle after falling while jogging, fracturing a rib and developing pneumonia, has been released from the hospital, his family announced Monday.

DeSaulnier, a Democratic, had been hospitalized since March 13 when a “traumatic rib fracture” developed into a life-threatening case of pneumonia, requiring a lengthy stay in a Washington, D.C. area hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“We are so pleased to announce that this weekend, our dad returned home from the hospital. He’s eager to get back to California, but he’ll continue his recovery in Washington, DC until his doctors determine it’s safe to fly,” his sons, Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier, said in a statement.

They also wanted to thank everyone for the support the family and the congressman has received during these trying times.

“Your thoughts, prayers, and compassion have helped sustain him throughout this experience,” Tristan and Tucker said. “We are also eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who helped save our Dad’s life…While he’s made truly remarkable progress and has come so far, our Dad still has work to do and we appreciate his friends and constituents affording him time and support as the next phase of his recovery begins.”

The congressman has represented California’s 11th congressional district, which includes most of Contra Costa County, since 2015.

According to the biography on his congressional website, DeSaulnier is described as an avid runner, who has completed 21 marathons.