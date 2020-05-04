SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington D.C., according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Juul has been much maligned by vaping, nicotine, tobacco opponents and parents who say the company’s marketing targets teens, especially its flavored e-cigarettes. San Francisco imposed a ban on all e-cigarettes on January 1. California’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against the company, last November, saying the company allegedly “targeted young people through advertising and failed to give warnings about the product’s chemical exposure and risks for cancer, birth defects, and reproductive harm.”
Moving its headquarters to Washington D.C. would place the Juuls closer to the federal lawmakers and regulators who will determine the company’s fate in the U.S., according to the WSJ report.
Juul will continue to maintain a presence in San Francisco “which will remain an important hub for the company’s product and software development.”
